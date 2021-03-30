Smoked Meat: Fire Damages Butcher Shop In Lancaster County

A fire damaged part of a butch shop near Strasburg on Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to Rocky Ridge Meats at 240 block of Hartman Bridge Road just before 4:30 a.m. for a smoker fire reported by the owner of the shop who saw the fire from his home located next door.

Upon arrival, crews determined the smoke was coming from a smoke house, the fire chief of the Strasburg Fire Department says excess old soot as the probable cause.

The butcher shop, Rocky Ridge Meats is along Route 896 near Strasburg.

Although the fire was out in about 30 minutes and crews were on the scene for less than two hours, the fire damage is estimated at $80,000.

