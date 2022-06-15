Magician Who Made Pride Flag Disappear Arrested In Central PA: Police

A central Pennslyvania magician and balloon artist turned YouTuber has been charged with theft for taking a Pride flag from a Lancaster City porch in May, police say.

Shawn Patrick Gollatz, of the first block of Hillcrest Drive, was accused of stealing the flag from the porch of a home in the 700 block of Sixth St. in Lancaster City at 7:49 a.m. on May 7.

The victim showed the police a video of the flag being stolen by “by a tall, thin white male dressed in dark clothing,” as stated in the police release.

The footage shows a man walk eastbound down the street, stop, step up onto the porch and take down the flag, and continue to walk away while carrying the flag, according around 8 p.m. on May 13, according to the release by city police.

Gollatz previously made headlines when he ran launched the Lancaster Society of Young Magicians in 2008, according to Lancaster Online archives.

He also was known for his work at local events parties, and the occasional local night of comedy and magic, the outlet called him “magician, comedian and ‘extreme balloon sculptor’ Shawn Gollatz”

But the 40-year-old has apparently always had feelings about homosexuals, sharing Carl Skenes’ “If I Were Gay” on his YouTube channel 14 years ago, where the dog posted about his dog named Trump four years ago.

Since the flag incident, police were called back to the home for a “harassment in progress” on May 30, according to the police release.

Upon arrival officers found Gollatz, who they also determined was a match to the theft suspect seen in the video footage.

Officer Ben Rothermel of the Lancaster City Bureau of police, consulted with the Lancaster County District Attorney's office, and then Gollatz with a misdemeanor for one count of Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition of Movable Property, which was filed before the honorable District Justice Witkonis on June 13, the release details.

