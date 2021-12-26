Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Lifestyle

Local Pennsylvania Chef Beats Bobby Flay In Hit Food Network Show

Jillian Pikora
Scott Calhoun
Scott Calhoun Photo Credit: Food Network (Jason Decrow)

Scott Calhoun, local chef and son of WGAL News 8's Meteorologist Joe Calhoun, beat Bobby Flay in a recent episode of the popular Food Network show of the same name.

In the premiere episode Season 30, It's All Business, chefs and business partners Scott Calhoun and David Feola of the acclaimed Philadelphia restaurant Ember & Ash, went head to head before Calhoun went on to defeat celebrity chef Bobby Flay, according to a press release by Food Network.

The episode was judged by Anne Burrell and Michael Symon, according to the episode description on the network’s website.

Calhoun is a 2003 graduate of Manheim Township High School and who got his start in the food industry working at V&S Sandwich Shop formerly located at Fruitville Pike, as reported by LancasterOnline.

The winning dish was his liver and onions, which is a favorite of his father Joe Calhoun, the outlet reports.

You can catch the episode in the near future on Discovery+.

Click here to read Calhoun's full interview with LancasterOnline.

