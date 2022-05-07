Jackpot Winning $488K Lottery Ticket Sold In Lancaster County

Are you a winner? Someone in Lancaster County is $488,000 million richer (before taxes), according to the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission.

A jackpot winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash lottery ticket sold at the Turkey Hill, 1612 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, for the Friday, July 1 drawing.

Turkey Hill will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket matched all five balls drawn with the following numbers 8-9-16-41-42.

More than 14,200 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

The main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

