Grammy Winning Rapper Spotted At PA Restaurant 3 Days In A Row

While touring with multi-Grammy winner Post Malone, another Grammy award-winning rapper has been stopping by a central Pennsylvania restaurant to feed his spicey food needs.

Spice Kings Kitchen in Lancaster recently shared that 23-year-old rising rap star, Roddy Ricch, has frequented the restaurant not once or twice, but three times in a row!

The "Ballin'" chart-topper's favorite dish has been "the fried shrimp and Chicken Hibachi xtra chicken with our Exclusive fresh squeezed Purp Lemonades," the Kitchen shared on its Instagram.

“The Box" rapper earned a Grammy for the song “Racks In The Middle” with Nipsey Hussle, in addition to nine other nominations between 2020 and 2022.

He has also earned an American Music Award, two BET Hip Hop Awards, and two BET Awards.

Ricch has since left the area for the next leg of his tour.

But don't worry you still might be able to see him again soon as he has tour dates in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Newark, NJ scheduled in the coming weeks.

