'BEST BURGERS EVER.' This Pennsylvania Burger Joint Was Named Among Best In America

It's no surprise this burger place made Yelp's "Best Burgers In America" list when the customers call the burgers "the BEST BURGERS EVER."

Of course, these burgers go best with classics like fries and a milkshake, so it's a good thing that the menu is packed with the goodies and the reviews on those treats are highly rated too.

"I could never get tired of this place! I love it here. The burgers are AMAZING and (the) fries are ADDICTING. The fried Oreos are amazing as well. It is a very friendly environment. I highly recommend choosing this place to eat at any time. The peanut butter milkshakes are so good too. I could go on and on but you get the point," one user wrote.

Yelp compiled the rankings by looking at a large concentration of reviews mentioning “cheeseburger,” then ranked those spots using a number of factors, it says. Some of those include the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “cheeseburger” between January 2022 and July 15, 2022.

Stop by Route 66 for these "excellent" burgers at 45 West Liberty Street. Apartment 1 in Lancaster.

