Horse Striking Vehicle Causes Amish Buggy Crash In Quarryville: Authorities

The horse was pulling an Amish family's buggy, when it was suddenly "spooked and hit another vehicle," the Quarryville Fire Company told Daily Voice.

The rollover horse-and-buggy crash happened in front of the Drumore Township Illustrious Americans historical marker on US Route 222/Robert Fulton Highway near Black Bear and Puseyville roads in East Drumore Township.

The fire company was called to the scene around 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 22.

"No injuries, the horse was ok," the fire company told us.

Pennsylvania State Police investigated the crash. We've reached out to them for more information but have yet to hearback at the time of writing.

