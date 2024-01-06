Fog/Mist 36°

Homicide Investigation: 'Shots Fired' Leads Officers To Dying Man In Lancaster

A report of "shots fired" led Lancaster officers to a dying man on Saturday night, according to the bureau. 

A Lancaster City Bureau of Police vehicle out on patrol on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

 Photo Credit: Lancaster City Bureau of Police
The officers were called to the incident in the 400 block of South Prince Street, Lancaster at approximately 5:28 p.m., Jan. 6, the Bureau detailed in a release later that evening. 

Arriving officers found a man "suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," as stated in the release. 

He was taken to "a medical facility for treatment but ultimately succumbed to his injuries," the police said. 

A homicide investigation has been launched. Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300.

