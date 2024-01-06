Homicide Investigation: 'Shots Fired' Leads Officers To Dying Man In Lancaster

The officers were called to the incident in the 400 block of South Prince Street, Lancaster at approximately 5:28 p.m., Jan. 6, the Bureau detailed in a release later that evening.

Arriving officers found a man "suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," as stated in the release.

He was taken to "a medical facility for treatment but ultimately succumbed to his injuries," the police said.

A homicide investigation has been launched. Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300.

