Fryer Fire At McDonald's In Central PA: Authorities

Firefighters were called to the fire at the McDonald's located at 575 North Franklin Street in Lancaster at 6:59 a.m. on May 10, Lancaster County Wide Communication detailed.

The public was asked to avoid the area of the 500 block of N. Franklin Street as it closed to traffic between Lehigh Avenue and New Holland Avenue around 7:30 a.m., city police explained.

The police recommend that students being dropped off at JP McCaskey High School or Wickersham Elementary School go south on N. Franklin Street from N. Reservoir Street.

The area reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m.

No one was injured. The extent of the damage to the McDonald's was not released.

