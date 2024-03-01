Elizabethtown School Staff Sends Nudes To Students Using Snapchat, Police Say

Megan Carlisle, of the first block of Greenleaf Lane, pleaded guilty before Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker for the following charges:

Felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (two counts).

Felony statutory sexual assault victim (two counts).

Felony unlawful contact with a minor obscene or sexually explicit (two counts).

Felony unlawful contact/communication with a minor disseminating sexually explicit materials (two counts).

Misdemeanor corruption of minors (four counts).

For the four charges of sexual contact with a student, Carlisle pleaded no contest.

The charges stem from her inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old boy, the DA explained in this latest release.

She committed these crimes in the spring of 2023 while employed by the Elizabethtown School District.

Daily Voice previously reported how she used Snapchat to send the boys nude images of herself and had sexual contact with at least one of the boys in a classroom.

She was placed on leave by the district on May 5 when allegations were first made public and she was fired the day she was charged, May 26.

Judge Dennis Reinaker told Carlisle that she faces a maximum sentence of 188 years in prison. Sarno said state sentencing guidelines suggest a minimum of four years.

Carlisle remains in custody at Lancaster County Prison until her sentencing.

