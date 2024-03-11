Drag Queen Story Hour Returns To Central Pennsylvania, Commissioner NOT Happy

Christopher Paul has been dressing up as Miss Amie Vanite Kincade for professional events for over 20 years and began including children's story hours in 2018, according to social media and the library.

Paul's day job is a bartender and trustee at the West Reading VFBA and a Reading Pride Ambassador.

Miss Amie's no stranger to controversy and has faced protests before, like in 2021 at the YWCA in Hanover, York County, as Evening Sun reported at the time.

And Miss Amie's shows have received international coverage by HBL/Eurovision Americas, as shared on LinkedIn.

This latest event will be for "babies, toddlers, everyone" from 1 to 2 p.m. on March 23. The event description reads as follows:

"Stories, Songs, Crafts, Creativity, Dancing and Drag: Join Miss Amie Vanité as she spreads awareness and acceptance by celebrating diversity, inclusiveness, kindness and love through LGBTQ+ literature for young readers."

Lancaster County Commission Josh Parsons posted the following statement in part on his social media after learning about the event and being interviewed by WGAL News 8:

"The performer that Lancaster Public Library is planning to host for an advertised “Drag Queen Story Hour” for “Babies, Toddlers, Children” – including apparent very graphic advertising for another event hosted by the same performer – shows this is clearly an adult type performer. These are adult themes. This is an adult agenda. Events with this performer are not age appropriate for “Babies, Toddlers, Children.” Obviously. Rational adults know this.[..] This is about the library signaling to the world that they are a fully woke, politicized organization and if you do not embrace their agenda completely, you are not welcomed at their library. [...] Consenting adults are free to do whatever they want in this country. I defend that freedom completely. But this event does not meet basic professional standards for a public library and is not age appropriate for children. [...] Our community should not allow libraries to be weaponized in a political battle with children as the pawns. That is what is happening.[...]Library organizations that fail to meet basic professional standards of conduct – and obviously this event does not meet those standards – should receive zero taxpayer funding or support."

Daily Voice has reached out Paul aka Miss Amie, the library, and the commissioner. Check back here for possible updates.

