Steven Ray Custer, 26, of Mount Joy, was riding a motorcycle on Fruitville Pike and Petersburg Road in Manheim Township at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 9, when PSP Lancaster Troopers attempted a traffic stop for "traffic violations," as stated in the release.

As Custer sped off at ever-increasing mph, troopers pursued him along Greystone Road, East Petersburg Township, according to the release. He led troopers onto PA Route 283 West, entering at the PA Route 722 ramp, at speeds "more than 120 mph," state police said.

His speed kept up as the pursuit continued into Lwer Swatara Township, Dauphin County. When Custer reached the intersection of PA Route 283 and South Eisenhower Boulevard he failed to properly turn left, instead, he continued straight, striking a curb, propelling him off the motorcycle, slamming his body into the side of the South Eisenhower Boulevard Wendy’s (pictured).

Troopers gave him medical care at the scene until EMS arrived and took him to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He remains in the hospital in critical condition, according to Frazer.

Custer was wanted for a DUI offense in Lancaster County, state police explained in the release, and court documents confirmed.

He has a lengthy criminal record in Lancaster and Chester counties, court dockets detail. He has pleaded guilty to the following charges starting in 2016, including two felonies:

Misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance; sentenced to six months of the Intermediate Punishment Program.

Felony robbery - threat of immediate serious injury; sentenced to 11 to 23 months in prison.

Felony conspiracy - robbery -threat of immediate serious injury; sentenced to 2 years of probation.

Penalties - sales of firearms; sentenced to one year of probation.

Misdemeanor simple assault; sentenced to two years of probation.

Misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered; sentenced to one year of probation.

Summary driving license suspended; sentenced to 45 days in prison.

He has two open cases in Lancaster from 2023 both involving driving and drugs, court records show.

Troop H Major Case Team is investigating this incident.

