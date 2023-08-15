Columbia Teen Girl Stabs 19-Year-Old Man To Death: Police

Janiyah Ann Torres was supposedly in a domestic dispute with Anthony Serrano Jr. when she stabbed him around 11:49 p.m. on Monday night, investigators with the Columbia Borough of Police detailed in a release the following morning.

Officers with the borough were called to the scene after Torres phoned 911 to report the stabbing in the 200 block of North Third Street.

When officials arrived they found Serrano Jr. suffering from a single stab wound. He was given first aid at the scene and rushed to a local hospital, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, according to the police.

Torres was taken into custody without incident and was charged as an adult with two counts of Criminal Homicide, the police explained.

She was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Andrew Lefever and remanded to the Lancaster County Prison after being denied bail per state law on the charges.

Her preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Miles K. Bixler at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, according to her court docket.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Columbia Police Detective Matt Leddy, or the on-duty patrol supervisor, at 717-684-7735.

