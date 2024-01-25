Light Rain Fog/Mist 41°

Jaclyn Sutherland's Horse Batman Illegally Sold, Taken To PA

A family from Maine was "Desperately seeking Batman" their sweet horse after he was illegally sold and sent to Pennsylvania while leased to another family, Jaclyn Sutherland told Daily Voice. 

Batman the horse who was illegally taken from Maine and allegedly sold to a farm in Lancaster, PA, the owner&nbsp;Jaclyn Sutherland says.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Jaclyn Sutherland @jaclyn.sutherland.98
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Batman had been with Jaclyn since he was six months old in 2008 until 2022 when he was temporarily leased to a family in Central Maine. 

On January 5, the now 16-year-old Bay Paint Draft Cross horse was sold and transported to Lancaster, PA, Jaclyn explained. 

The man who drove the horse to PA had no knowledge that the sale was conducted without the Sutherland's knowledge, and has helped them try to piece together what happened.

Just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 25, he was supposedly located in New Holland, PA. 

Daily Voice has reached back out to Jaclyn for an update. Check back here for those details. 

