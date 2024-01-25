Batman had been with Jaclyn since he was six months old in 2008 until 2022 when he was temporarily leased to a family in Central Maine.

On January 5, the now 16-year-old Bay Paint Draft Cross horse was sold and transported to Lancaster, PA, Jaclyn explained.

The man who drove the horse to PA had no knowledge that the sale was conducted without the Sutherland's knowledge, and has helped them try to piece together what happened.

Just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 25, he was supposedly located in New Holland, PA.

Daily Voice has reached back out to Jaclyn for an update. Check back here for those details.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.