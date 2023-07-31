Team Of Horses Tramples Amish Teen To Death In Quarryville: Authorities

Aaron Stolzfus had been doing farm work involving horse-drawn equipment at his home when the team of horses trampled him on Saturday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to the incident at a farm on Picadilly Hill Road near Stony Hill Road in Eden Township.

The coroner was called to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital to certify a death in the emergency department at 3:58 p.m.

Aaron had been declared deceased by the hospital staff at 3:49 p.m.

There was no autopsy.

Aaron's cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries, and the manner was accidental, according to the coroner's office.

Aaron "was a member of the Old Order Amish Church," as stated in his obituary.

He is survived by his parents Daniel E. and Katie F. Beiler Stoltzfus; five younger siblings; grandparents: John D. (Rebecca S. Fisher Stoltzfus), Aaron B. (Susie S. Fisher Beiler), as detailed in his obituary.

Funeral services will be held at his home in Quarryville on August 1, 2023, at 9 a.m. The interment will take place at Bunker Hill Amish Cemetery, according to his obituary.

Friends of the family are invited to stop by the family home prior to the funeral.

This was the second of two deadly farming accidents at Amish homes in Lancaster County in five days. You can read about 5-year-old Samuel Yoder's passing by clicking here.

