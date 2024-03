The crash happened on Beaver Valley Pike between Old and Fairview roads in Providence Township, according to Lancaster County Wide Communication.

Crews were sent to the scene at 8:33 a.m. on March 14, LCWC detailed.

The number of vehicles and people involved was not immediately clear.

Daily Voice has reached out to officials for more information, so check back here for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.