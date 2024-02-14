Fair 37°

Active Shooter Alert At Park City Mall Was Complete Accident: Officials

An active shooter alarm was activated Wednesday, Feb. 14 at a Pennsylvania mall.

Park City Center Mall

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
And it was a complete accident, authorities said.

The active shooter alarm was sent out to multiple employees at the Park City Center mall at 8 a.m., Lancaster police said.

"A Park City staff member set off the automated alarm system and a message was sent out to multiple employees before it could be turned off," police said in a news release. "The Lancaster City Police can confirm that there was no active shooter incident and the Park City Center is open for business."

