A report of "shots fired" led Lancaster officers to Elliot 'Diddy' Tyrone Corbin III, of Lancaster, who was found "suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," in 400 block of South Prince Street, Lancaster at approximately 5:28 p.m., Jan. 6, according to city police and identified to Daily Voice by coroner Eric Bieber.

He was taken to "a medical facility for treatment but ultimately succumbed to his injuries," the police said.

An autopsy revealed he had actually been shot multiple times and the coroner's office has ruled the manner homicide.

Twenty days later a duo was charged in connection with Corbin's slaying; they were identified as Ta'jhon Veal and Joy Cleveland. Veal was charged with Criminal Homicide, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Homicide, and Carrying a Firearm Without a License. Cleveland was charged with Criminal Homicide and Criminal Conspiracy to commit Homicide.

As the investigation continued Ta'jhon Veal's girlfriend, Jalani Morales was identified as a co-conspirator. She allegedly "took significant steps to assist co-defendants Veal and Joy Cleveland in the commission of and cover-up of Corbin III's murder," the police stated in the updated release.

Morales was charged with one count each of Criminal Homicide, Criminal Conspiracy to commit Criminal Homicide, Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence, and two counts of Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution. She turned herself in at the Lancaster City Bureau of Police Station on March 15.

The trio has been held in the Lancaster County Prison after being denied bail per state law on homicide charges.

Their preliminary hearings have been scheduled before Judge John Bender at 2 p.m. on March 26, according to their court dockets.

Anyone with additional information about this deadly shooting is asked to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300.

Corbin is survived by his parents, grandma, sisters, brother, niece and nephew, and many extended family members, the family posted on social media.

His sister TeTe wrote, "we see all the messages and comments coming in so much love ❤️ it’s so overwhelming at the moment so please don’t hold it against us we still love you all."

A candle lighting and balloon release was hosted by the family at the corner of Prince and Hazel streets at 4:30 p.m. on January 9, this was near the area where police found Diddy.

The family welcomed anyone who wanted to attend as long as they came "with peace and love🖤 for my brother," TeTe explained.

The family asks the public to keep them in "your prayers, continue to pray for my family because we know we serve a Mighty GOD but this is still a families worst nightmare."

