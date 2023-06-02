7K+ THC Laced Fake Branded Products Seized In Lancaster County: DA

Kellogg’s, Ruffles, and Nerds were among the over 7,200 products seized by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force during a two-day operation– with a total estimated value of approximately $290,000, as detailed in the DA's release.

The task force went to 43 stores throughout the county and conducted searches with the store owners' consent to find the Delta-8 and Delta-10 THC products.

Products seized included vapes, cartridges, oils, gummies, flowers, concentrate, pre-rolled cigarettes– and chips, cereal, and candy with national brand names, according to the DA.

Illegal products were seized from 25 of the 43 locations, the DA explained.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office had previously "issued a memo to multiple store owners and managers throughout the county that have been selling and advertising illegal products containing Delta-8 THC and Delta-10 THC... (which) informed store owners and managers that under Act 64 of Pennsylvania law, otherwise known as the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device, and Cosmetic Act, THC isomers including Delta-8 and Delta-10 are Schedule I controlled substances and illegal to possess or sell in Pennsylvania," as stated in the release.

The memo also explained that a Delta-9 concentration greater than 0.3% is also a Schedule I controlled substance– all three Delta THC products are illegal in PA.

The memo was issued and the searches were only conducted after the DA's office "received complaints from community members including the underage purchase of these products and minors using and sharing these products in several high schools across Lancaster County," as stated in the release.

"Charges were not filed (because) the store owners/managers fully cooperated with detectives, including the immediate surrender of any illegal products from the establishment, and ceasing any future sales of such products," the DA said.

Charges will be filed if the sales resume, the DA explained.

All companies identified as having hemp growing or processing permits in Lancaster County issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture for 2023 were also notified of the illegal nature of the products and possible consequences.

"Berks County District Attorney’s Office and Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office conducted similar operations in their respective jurisdictions in 2022," the DA noted.

