A Few Clouds 62°

SHARE

Trooper Daniel Miley Not Charged For Crashing PSP Vehicle

A trooper who crashed his patrol vehicle into a street sign will not be charged, according to a Pennsylvania State Police release on Thursday, March 7. 

A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper's patrol vehicle and a map showing the area where Trooper Daniel Miley crashed the one he was driving, according to a PSP release.&nbsp;

A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper's patrol vehicle and a map showing the area where Trooper Daniel Miley crashed the one he was driving, according to a PSP release. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/MST Parks and Recreation @MSTParksandRec (overlay); Google Maps (Satellite)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Trooper Daniel C. Miley of Chambersburg, was attempting to turning into a parking area when he crashed the PSP vehicle at 3:07 p.m. on Feb. 25, investigating Trooper Kurtis Killian detailed in the release. 

Prior to the crash Miley had been heading west of Miller Road in Guilford Township. When he attempted to turn right into the parking area, approximately 72 feet west of Frederick Mill Road, he failed to negotiate the right turn and slammed into a sign with the front right of his passenger's side, Killian explained. 

Miley was uninjured and the 2019 Ford Explorer PSP patrol vehicle was able to be driven from the scene, according to the release. 

Killian noted that Miley could have been charged with "33091 Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic", meaning he left the roadway and kept driving. But for an unknown reason Miley was not charged according to both PSP and court records. 

Miley has never had any changes filed against him, including a traffic citation, court records show. 

Daily Voice has reached out to the Pennsylvania State Police to find out why he was charged/cited in this crash. Check back here for possible updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE