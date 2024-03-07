Trooper Daniel C. Miley of Chambersburg, was attempting to turning into a parking area when he crashed the PSP vehicle at 3:07 p.m. on Feb. 25, investigating Trooper Kurtis Killian detailed in the release.

Prior to the crash Miley had been heading west of Miller Road in Guilford Township. When he attempted to turn right into the parking area, approximately 72 feet west of Frederick Mill Road, he failed to negotiate the right turn and slammed into a sign with the front right of his passenger's side, Killian explained.

Miley was uninjured and the 2019 Ford Explorer PSP patrol vehicle was able to be driven from the scene, according to the release.

Killian noted that Miley could have been charged with "33091 Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic", meaning he left the roadway and kept driving. But for an unknown reason Miley was not charged according to both PSP and court records.

Miley has never had any changes filed against him, including a traffic citation, court records show.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Pennsylvania State Police to find out why he was charged/cited in this crash. Check back here for possible updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.