Shot Fired From Trooper's Pistol After Pursuit Led By Man Intimidating Victim In Antrim: Police

Brett Daniel Crone, 43, of Greencastle, was served with the order sometime Saturday, July 27, PSP Trooper Megan Frazer said.

Troopers were called around 8:40 p.m. on reports of Crone intimidating a victim, Frazer said. Troopers saw Crone driving near Dresden Circle and Wedgewood Driver in Antrim Township, and tried to pull him over, Frazer said.

Crone failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated, according to Frazer.

Police used “legal intervention” to bring the pursuit to an end near Camden Drive at Essex Circle.

While arresting Crone, a single round was discharged from a trooper’s pistol. Crone was arrested and suffered minor injury. No troopers were injured.

Crone was lodged in the Franklin County Prison on the York County Warrant.

