Shot Fired From Trooper's Pistol After Pursuit Led By Man Intimidating Victim In Antrim: Police

A single shot was fired from a PA State Trooper's weapon while arresting a man wanted for intimidating a victim hours after being served with a protection from abuse order in Franklin County, police said.

A Pennsylvania State Police car

 Photo Credit: Instagram/Pennsylvania State Police
Cecilia Levine
Brett Daniel Crone, 43, of Greencastle, was served with the order sometime Saturday, July 27, PSP Trooper Megan Frazer said.

Troopers were called around 8:40 p.m. on reports of Crone intimidating a victim, Frazer said. Troopers saw Crone driving near Dresden Circle and Wedgewood Driver in Antrim Township, and tried to pull him over, Frazer said.

Crone failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated, according to Frazer.

Police used “legal intervention” to bring the pursuit to an end near Camden Drive at Essex Circle. 

While arresting Crone, a single round was discharged from a trooper’s pistol. Crone was arrested and suffered minor injury. No troopers were injured.

Crone was lodged in the Franklin County Prison on the York County Warrant.

to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.

