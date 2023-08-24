Shippensburg Grandpa Killed In Head-On Crash Into Tractor-Trailer: Police

Ernest Bowens of Shippensburg was driving a 2012 Nissan Pathfinder south on the 9000 block of Olde Scotland Road in Southampton Township when he crossed over the double yellow line for an unknown reason, state police explained in a release.

He struck Binod Kuwar, 30, of Shippensburg 2009 Navistar at 7:40 p.m.— the force of the impact caused the Nissan to catch fire, troopers detailed.

Binod was taken to Chambersburg Hospital for a medical evaluation, and the roadway was closed in both directions for hours, according to the release.

Ernest, better known as Ernie, was born and raised in Frederick, Maryland. He attended Governor Thomas Johnson High School and was a class 1974 graduate of Bowie State University, according to his social media profiles.

He is survived by his family and friends. Funeral and memorial service details were unavailable at the time of publication.

This is one of two deadly crashes in Franklin County, PA on Monday night. The other crash killed 51-year-old Johnny O. Epps of Chambersburg, according to police. Click here to read about that deadly crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.