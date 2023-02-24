Kindergartner Struck Dead At School Bus Stop In Westmoreland County, Mom Says

Six-year-old Aria Woznick has died at a Pittsburgh hospital hours after being struck by a car while waiting for her school bus, her mother Amanda told Daily Voice.

Aria was struck when walking with six other children, and was struck in the 400 block of Fayette Street in North Belle Vernon when crossing the street around 8:10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, authorities confirmed.

She was unresponsive when EMS arrived, according to the fire department. It is not immediately clear if the driver stayed on the scene, but the fire officials and dispatch believe they did.

"She was life-flighted to children’s hospital where she was in critical condition. While they were waiting for her to be more stable for surgery, they lost her pulse and wasn’t able to bring her back," Kayla Grimes writes on a GoFundMe campaign page she started for the family.

She was a kindergartner at Marion Elementary, Amanda told Daily Voice.

Belle Vernon Superintendent Dr. Kenneth A. Williams released the following statement earlier Friday:

“This morning at approximately 8:10 am an elementary-aged student from Marion Elementary was struck by a passenger vehicle while waiting for her bus. The child was flown via medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital for acute care. At this time, the Belle Vernon Area School District is unaware of her condition.The school district does have multiple counselors on hand to provide support for students and staff.The Belle Vernon Area School District appreciates the community support both locally and from other school districts. Our thoughts continue to be with this student, her family and students. If appropriate, additional information will be released as more is learned.”

Her mother says, "She was the light of our life... She had no fear and was definitely a firecracker. We called her a sour patch kid."

She is survived by her mom Amanda, dad Timothy, older brother and sister, extended family, and all her friends and classmates.

The GoFundMe has raised over $2,000 of a $20,000 goal from 48 donors in less than an hour. Click here to donate.

