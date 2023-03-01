Man Dies In Farm Equipment Crash On PA Rt 219: State Police

A man in a 2014 Hyundai fatally struck a 2015 International Harvester on Sunday, Feb. 26, Pennsylvania state police say.

Allen C. Snyder II, 42, of Dubois, Clearfield County was traveling south on Route 219, near the intersection of Glasshurst Road in Snyder Township, Jefferson County when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason, according to PSP.

Snyder slammed into the truck driven by Robert W. Copely Jr., 48, of Mount Jewett, McKean County around 7 p.m., as detailed in the release.

Copely suffered minor injuries and refuses transport, Snyder suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the police explain in the release.

The roadway was closed for approximately four-and-a-half hours, according to the police.

Additional information has not been released.

