Contact Us
Franklin Daily Voice serves Antrim Twp., Chambersburg, Greene Twp., Guilford Twp., Hamilton Twp., Southampton Twp., Washington Twp. & Waynesboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 4-Week-Old Infant, 16-Year-Old Mom Go Missing From Central Pennsylvania Home: Police
Police & Fire

DelCo. Woman ID'd As Passenger Killed In Crash On I-81 In Franklin County: State Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The traffic backup on Interstate 81 following the deadly crash.
The traffic backup on Interstate 81 following the deadly crash. Photo Credit: PennDOT

A woman from Wayne has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash on Interstate 81 on Wednesday, Dec. 7, authorities announced the following day. 

61-year-old Michelle K. Massey, was riding in the passenger seat of a 2020 Toyota Rav4 when for an unknown reason the driver, 82-year-old Albert Massey left the ramp at exit 14  on I-81 SB and struck a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder, according to the Pennsylvania state police. 

Michelle was declared deceased at the scene by the Franklin County Coroner's office at 1:28 p.m. as detailed in the release. 

Albert was taken to Merritus Hospital in Hagerstown, Maryland, according to the police. 

His injuries were minor and he is expected to survive, the police say. 

It does not appear that anyone was in the tractor-trailer at the time of the crash. The tractor is registered in Ohio and the trailer is registered in Oklahoma., according to the release.  

to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.