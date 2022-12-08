DelCo. Woman ID'd As Passenger Killed In Crash On I-81 In Franklin County: State Police

A woman from Wayne has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash on Interstate 81 on Wednesday, Dec. 7, authorities announced the following day.

61-year-old Michelle K. Massey, was riding in the passenger seat of a 2020 Toyota Rav4 when for an unknown reason the driver, 82-year-old Albert Massey left the ramp at exit 14 on I-81 SB and struck a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder, according to the Pennsylvania state police.

Michelle was declared deceased at the scene by the Franklin County Coroner's office at 1:28 p.m. as detailed in the release.

Albert was taken to Merritus Hospital in Hagerstown, Maryland, according to the police.

His injuries were minor and he is expected to survive, the police say.

It does not appear that anyone was in the tractor-trailer at the time of the crash. The tractor is registered in Ohio and the trailer is registered in Oklahoma., according to the release.

