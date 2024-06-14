Mostly Cloudy 77°

Person Rescued From Pennsylvania Farm Silo With Help From Maryland Crews

Someone became trapped in a grain silo in Pennsylvania on Friday morning — and was freed with the help of emergency crews from Maryland. 

The scene of the silo rescue in Greencastle, Pennsylvania with assistance from the&nbsp;Washington County Division Of Emergency Services.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Washington County Division Of Emergency Services @WashCoEmergencyServices
Crews inside the silo rescuing the farmer.

Jillian Pikora
The call to a report of someone "trapped in a grain silo" in the 14000 block of Williamsport Pike in the Greencastle-Antrim area came into Franklin County 911 at 11 a.m. on June 14, according to the Washington County Division of Emergency Services.

Soon the following Washington County resources were deployed into Franklin County, PA:

  • Washington County Air Unit/Rehab
  • Division of Emergency Services Leadership
  • Washington County Safety Officer
  • Sharpsburg Fire
  • Funkstown Fire
  • Maugansville Fire
  • Clear Spring Fire
  • Longmeadow Fire
  • Hagerstown Fire Department
  • Community Rescue Services

Rescue Hose Company No.1 of Greencastle coordinated with the crews to ensure "a swift and effective rescue operation," officials in Washington County; adding that, "The victim was trapped for over 4 hours, but was safely extricated and transported to an area hospital. We are proud of our skilled and courageous responders who worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and rescue of those in need."

