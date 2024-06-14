Person Rescued From Pennsylvania Farm Silo With Help From Maryland Crews

The call to a report of someone "trapped in a grain silo" in the 14000 block of Williamsport Pike in the Greencastle-Antrim area came into Franklin County 911 at 11 a.m. on June 14, according to the Washington County Division of Emergency Services.

Soon the following Washington County resources were deployed into Franklin County, PA:

Washington County Air Unit/Rehab

Division of Emergency Services Leadership

Washington County Safety Officer

Sharpsburg Fire

Funkstown Fire

Maugansville Fire

Clear Spring Fire

Longmeadow Fire

Hagerstown Fire Department

Community Rescue Services

Rescue Hose Company No.1 of Greencastle coordinated with the crews to ensure "a swift and effective rescue operation," officials in Washington County; adding that, "The victim was trapped for over 4 hours, but was safely extricated and transported to an area hospital. We are proud of our skilled and courageous responders who worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and rescue of those in need."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.