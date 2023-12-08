The child "[accidentally] ran onto the roadway and was struck by a passing motorist," on Dec. 8, as written in the police release.

Officers with the Chambersburg police department were called to a reported pedestrian accident in the 500 block of South Second Street at 8:44 a.m. According to Google Maps, the area is near Mike Waters Memorial Park and there are several crosswalks, but it is unclear if the child used one or was even coming from the park.

The child's injuries "required treatment from a trauma center," the police said.

The driver who struck the child remained on the scene and has been cooperating with the investigation, according to the police.

Additional information has not been released, but check back here for any updates.

Editor's note: the police quote stating the child accidentally ran into the roadway was corrected for spelling and was not altered in any other way.

