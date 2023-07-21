PA State Police Cruiser Struck By Drag Racer, Troopers Say

Troopers had received multiple reports of approximately 50 vehicles drag racing and doing burnouts on the Fort Pitt Bridge around 3:35 a.m. on Friday.

Shortly after they arrived, a burgundy Jeep Grand Cherokee "drove directly into the side of the marked patrol unit, then fleeing from the scene nearly striking a trooper," police stated in a release.

As it continued to speed off it "nearly struck" several troopers, the police later explained.

The troopers are "getting evaluated for injuries," as stated in the release.

With the assistance of the Fayette Township Police, the vehicle was found in Bridgeville, according to PSP.

It's unclear if the driver was located.

An investigation is ongoing.

