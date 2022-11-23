PA Mom Of Three Made Tragic Facebook Post The Day Before Crashing Into Tractor-Trailer On I-80

A 33-year-old woman who died in a crash into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania left a sad post on Facebook the day before she passed.

Brandi Lynn Rapp, of Clarion, died from blunt force trauma injuries when her vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer on Friday, Nov. 18, according to the Clearfield County coroner's office.

The crash happened on I-80 near DuBois during snowfall making the crash investigation take a bit longer and leaving the roadway closed for several hours, according to PennDOT.

Rapp was a 2008 graduate of Keystone High School who worked at Wendy's in Clarion, but most recently had been working for Dollar General in Strattenville, according to her obituary.

She "enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with her friends, her family and most of all her children," as stated in her obituary.

She is survived by her three children: Clayton Hannold, Isabel Hannold and Blake Deeter; her parents Chas and Barb Rapp of Marble; sister Charli Page (Eric) of Marble; grandmothers Elizabeth “Betty” Rapp and Beverly Gatesman; niece and nephews Kaylee Page, Allan Page, and Keegan Page; aunts and uncles: Roy Gatesman (Tiffany), Jane (Bob) Croyle, and Trudy Rapp; and numerous great aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Her friends have been sharing about their sudden loss on Facebook, one wrote "you have always held a special place in my heart."

On Thursday, Rapp made her own Facebook post reading:

"That moment when you think you not good enough for anything. Not myself today. My depression has got the best of me today my anxiety is threw the roof. Just don't wanna do anything."

Faller Funeral Home is tending to the family's needs says "There will be no services at this time."

"For memorials and in lieu of flowers, accounts have been established at First United National Bank for all three of Brandi's children. The family asks memorials please be made to these accounts," as stated in her obituary.

