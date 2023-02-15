Contact Us
Franklin Daily Voice serves Antrim Twp., Chambersburg, Greene Twp., Guilford Twp., Hamilton Twp., Southampton Twp., Washington Twp. & Waynesboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Missing Man In Underwear Found Dead On Side Of Road In Lititz, Police Say
News

Woman, Child Shot Dead In Barricaded PA Apartment, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The apartment complex in the 7800 block of Sailor Place, Swissvale.
The apartment complex in the 7800 block of Sailor Place, Swissvale. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A woman and a child were found shot dead inside a barricaded apartment in western Pennsylvania on Wednesday, February 15, authorities say.

Swissvale officers were called to help medics get into the apartment in the 7800 block of Sailor Place shortly before 10:15 a.m., Allegheny County police said in a statement.

"First responders found an adult female victim deceased from a gunshot wound and a female child deceased from a gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation shows this was a double homicide," county police said in the statement.

The victims have not yet been identified.

County homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 833-ALL-TIPS. 

to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.