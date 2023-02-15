Woman, Child Shot Dead In Barricaded PA Apartment, Police Say

A woman and a child were found shot dead inside a barricaded apartment in western Pennsylvania on Wednesday, February 15, authorities say.

Swissvale officers were called to help medics get into the apartment in the 7800 block of Sailor Place shortly before 10:15 a.m., Allegheny County police said in a statement.

"First responders found an adult female victim deceased from a gunshot wound and a female child deceased from a gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation shows this was a double homicide," county police said in the statement.

The victims have not yet been identified.

County homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 833-ALL-TIPS.

