Wanted Drunk Chambersburg Mom Endangers Infant Son While Resisting Arrest, Police Say

An 11-month-old boy was put in danger when his mother drove drunk, authorities say.

His 28-year-old mom, Kimberly Ramos Negron of Chambersburg was stopped by police on a warrant for her arrested when they found her intoxicated with her infant in the back seat on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 2:13 a.m., according to a release by the Chambersburg police department.

During an investigation, the officers confirmed that she had been driving while intoxicated.

Then Ramos Negron "actively resisted officers while attempting to take her into custody for her active arrest warrant," police say.

After failing to post $25,000 She has been held in the Franklin County Prison for the charges of endangering the welfare of a child, DUI, resisting arrest, and a traffic violation, according to the police.

The warrant was related to a case involving charges of theft by unlaw taking-movable property, and obstructing administrative law or other government functions, according to a previous court document. She's been held on $10,000 bail for that charge, for a total of $35,000 in bail.

Her preliminary hearing with be for both sets of charges before Magisterial District Judge Duane K. Cunningham on Feb. 21 at 1:30 p.m., as detailed in her court dockets.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.