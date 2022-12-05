Two Infants, Woman Killed, Six Hospitalized Following Crash At Pennsylvania-Maryland Stateline

Nine people from Chambersburg were in a deadly single-vehicle crash near the Pennsylvania-Maryland Stateline on Sunday, Dec. 4, authorities say.

59-year-old Mary Gordon lost control of her vehicle and crashed her 2018 Dodge Journey into a tree in the 5900 block of Little Cove Rd. at around 1:56 a.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.

She was airlifted and taken to WellSpan York Hospital where she died an accidental death caused by multiple blunt force injuries at 5:43 a.m., as certified by York County Deputy Coroner Kayla Starner.

Two girls who were passengers listed as "0 years old" died at Fulton County Medical Center, Pennsylvania state police detailed in a release on Monday, Dec. 5

All five other passengers were injured but their degree of injuries was not released. Here's what we do know:

Girls ages 3, 7, 15, and 16 years old were taken to Meritus Hospital, a 17-year-old boy was taken to Hershey Medical Center, and a 30-year-old woman was taken to Altoona Hospital, according to a release by the state police.

Pennsylvania state police continue to investigate this deadly crash.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.