Two Children Killed, Mom Burned Jumping From Home In Western PA: Authorities

Two children have died and their mother has been hospitalized with severe burns following a house fire in Sewickley on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to Allegheny County police.

The fire broke out at 512 Miller Way around 2:45 a.m., according to Allegheny County 911 emergency dispatch.

Two children were pulled from the home but they were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials at the scene.

The mother suffered 2nd-degree burns jumping from the roof of the porch, WTAE's Tori Yorgey reports.

Homicide detectives and the Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office were investigating.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the county police tip line at 833-255-8477.

