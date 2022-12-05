Contact Us
Sparks Fly When Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Pennsylvania

Jillian Pikora
The plane that made the emergency landing at Rostraver Airport and the route it took.
The plane that made the emergency landing at Rostraver Airport and the route it took.

A plane touched down nose-first on a runway in western Pennsylvania after being first to make an emergency landing on Monday, Dec. 5, authorities say.

Sparks flew as the plane skidded on the runway, according to a video captured by WTAE.

The single-engine aircraft was having landing gear issues as it came inbound to Rostraver Airport at 4:10 p.m., according to flight logs and Rostraver Central fire department.

No injuries were reported, the fire officials told Daily Voice.

The plane is owned by an Irwin, Westmoreland County man, according to the FAA registry.

