A 12-year-old girl in Chambersburg was raped multiple times starting around her birthday, according to Court Documents obtained by Daily Voice.

Delke Eustache, 18, of Chambersburg was arrested in connection with the rapes on January 27, 2023 around 10 a.m., according to a release by the Chambersburg police department.

The case first brought to the department's attention when a social worker in Flordia reached out after receiving call from the viticm, the police detail in the affidavit of probable cause.

Eustache "used her for sex" at least three times, only stopping "when he peed white stuff" into a "thing" the girl explained to the forsenic interviewer according to the affidavit.

He's been charged with three counts of raping a child and one count of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With Child, his court docket shows. He been committed to the Franklin County Jail following his arraignment before Magestrial District Judge Glenn Kenneth Manns who set his bail at $100,000, police explain in the release.

He'll appear before manns again for his preliminary hearing on Feb. 7 at 1:30 p.m., according to his docket.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.