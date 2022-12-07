Loaded Guns Found At Two Pennsylvania Airports: TSA

Loaded handguns were found in carry-on bags at two Pennsylvania airports early in the morning on Wednesday, Dec. 7, authorities say.

Both guns were found by Transportation Security Administration officers using x-ray machines, according to multiple releases by the TSA.

At Harrisburg International Airport a Michigan resident was stopped with a .38 caliber revolver was loaded with five bullets.

This is the ninth gun TSA officers have found at HIA, a record-high number caught at the airport in a single year in the 21-year history of TSA.

The second gun was a loaded 9mm handgun found at Pittsburgh International Airport on a Westmoreland County man.

This is the 25 gun found at PIT this year, last year they found 32.

"The U.S. States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania requests county sheriffs to rescind a resident’s firearm concealed carry license due to negligence," for the Westmoreland man as stated in the release.

Authorities also remind the public that the "TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty of up to $14,000 to individuals who bring weapons with them to a checkpoint. Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating or aggravating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane."

Travelers are allowed to transport their firearms as checked baggage if they are properly packed and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.