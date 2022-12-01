Former Pittsburgh Steeler, NFL Star Antonio Brown Wanted For Domestic Abuse In Florida: Reports

After surrounding the former-wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers Antonio Brown's Florida home, the police have issued an arrest warrant in connection with a domestic assault, according to numerous news outlets.

The 34-year-old supposedly beat the mother of his children with a shoe and "evicted her" from their home around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, WTSP reports.

The Tampa police surrounded the home and pulled out a megaphone saying "we're not going anywhere," on Thursday, Dec. 1, WFTS reported.

He has access to two guns in the home, including one, which he always carries, according to the outlet. In the protection order request obtained by the outlet, Tampa Police alleged Brown "poses a significant danger of causing personal injury to him or herself or others in the near future and beyond by having a firearm or any ammunition in their custody or control or by purchasing, possessing, or receiving a firearm or any ammunition."

Most recently Brown played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown was terminated by the Bucs in January 2021 after an incident where he stripped off his jersey and shoulder pads on the field during a game, WTSP reported.

He has also previously made headlines for his controversial comments on Bucs’ quarterback Tom Brady and using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. He was terminated by the team in January 2021 after he failed to seek medical help following an ankle injury, according to a press release by the team.

He is currently listed as a free agent by the NFL.

Brown "No stranger to legal problems," Tampa Bay Times reports saying he "was ordered in October to pay $1.2 million in damages to a Broward County moving-truck driver after previously being arrested for allegedly attacking the driver during a 2020 incident."

His lawyer has been contacted by the police according to WFLA.

