Ex-Con At-Large After Shooting, Abandoning Wife On PA Interstate: Police

A former convict with an expired Protect From Abuse order filed by his wife— somehow got a gun, ended up in a car with her, and shot her, before abandoning her on the side of an interstate in Pennsylvania on Monday, Nov. 28, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

37-year-old Kevin Derrick Crew of Pittsburgh was in the passenger's seat of his wife Shauntorria Crew's car on her way to work when they got into a heated argument and he shot her in her right leg— with the bullet entering her thigh and shooting out her calf, as detailed in the court documents.

When she attempted to pullover he complained and asked her to keep driving, even though the wound was serious and in the leg needed to drive the vehicle— ultimately she pulled over at the intersection of I-579 and Blvd. of the Allies around 1:30 p.m., the police explain in the complaint.

Instead of helping her, Crew hopped in the driver's seat and sped off—he hasn't been seen since and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to the documents.

A tourniquet was used at the scene by first responders before she was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital, where she remains in serious, but stable condition, the police say.

Her husband had only been released following his latest stint in prison in December 2021, she explained to the police and he was barred from purchasing a gun due to a previous conviction for Escape in 2018, as explained in the documents.

Although the majority of his more than a dozen charges since 2007 are domestic assault-related, he also has served time for endangering the welfare of children, drug possession, and retail theft, according to his previous court dockets.

His latest court docket shows that he is wanted for three felonies: aggravated assault (2 Counts), carrying a firearm without a license; as well as three misdemeanors for drug possession, possessing an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person.

Crew is considered armed and dangerous, according to the police. He was last seen driving a gold 2009 Chevrolet Blazer with the Pennsylvania license plate reading LNY7709. He is described as Black, being 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, with brown eyes, and face tattoos as pictured and verified by his wife to the police.

Anyone who sees him should contact the police.

