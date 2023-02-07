Cake Pan Stuck On PA Toddler Required Rescue By Firefighters

Firefighters in central Pennsylvania had to rescue a 2-year-old who got her head stuck in a cake pan on Monday, Feb. 6, authorities say.

Erin Meixel's daughter Quinnley apparently pulled the center off the tube pan and stuck her head inside to wear it like a cape or a shawl while she was playing, but pretty quickly released she was stuck and help was called around 12:30 p.m., according to the authorities.

Members of the Junction Fire Company in Lewistown responded and used tin snips to cut the pan in two spots and free her.

Quinnley was unharmed and was stuck for less than five minutes.

