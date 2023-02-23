Contact Us
48K+ Doses Of Fentanyl Seized From NY, Philly Men At Pittsburgh Bus Terminal: AG

The 962 bricks of fentanyl that ,were seized at the Pittsburgh bus terminal. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry's office

More than 48,100 doses or 962 bricks of fentanyl valued at over $288,600 was seized in two drug raids made at the Pittsburgh bus terminal on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, according to a release the following afternoon by Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry.

In the first seizure, a total of 495 bricks of fentanyl were taken from Abimelec Libran-Calcano who was traveling via bus from Philadelphia.

A second seizure of 467 bricks of fentanyl was from Rafael Soto who was traveling via bus from New York City.

The Bureau of Narcotics Investigation Region V and Drug Control agents, the Office of Attorney General, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Allegheny County Port Authority Police, and the Office of Attorney General’s K9, Arko worked together to make these seizures.

The cases will be prosecuted jointed in Allegheny County, according to the AG.

