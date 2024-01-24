Nelson Enrique Rodriguez-Charlotten set a home on fire in the 100 block of South Third Street following a heated argument on Dec. 27, 2023, Chambersburg Police detailed in the release on Jan. 23.

He "set the residence on fire while it was still occupied," the police said.

No injuries were reported but the home was damaged according to the police.

Nelson Enrique Rodriguez-Charlotten is wanted on the following charges police said and court records confirmed:

Misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person (two counts).

Felony aggravated arson - person present inside the property (two counts).

Felony arson - danger of death or bodily injury (two counts).

Felony causing catastrophe.

Felony criminal mischief or damaging property intent, reckless, or negligent.

Felony criminal attempt - criminal homicide (two counts).

He has a record in the county for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief, and summary assault, according to four previous dockets from 2005-2018. He is also wanted for a probation violation in connection with his previous charges, court records show.

Anyone with information on his location is requested to contact the Chambersburg Police Department.

