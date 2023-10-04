Missing: Woman Wanders Off From Chambersburg Group Home

Barbara Varner "walked away" from her group home in Chambersburg on Oct. 2, according to area police.

She was last spotted in seen in the Green Village area on Wednesday at around 1 p.m., according to a police release that evening.

Varner has "severe mental health disorders," authorities explained, which is why the Chambersburg Police Department is asking for the public's help.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Chambersburg Police Department or the Pennsylvania State Police.

