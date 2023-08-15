Meat Cleaver Used To Stab Man In Head, Back In Westmoreland: DA

Liwu Tian was arrested following a reported stabbing that happened overnight at a home in the 400 block of North Main Street, Greensburg on Aug. 15, according to a release by Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli.

*WARNING THE FOLLOWING DETAILS ARE DISTURBING*

When the police arrived the unnamed victim was found in the home "with multiple stab wounds to his head and back," DA Ziccarelli stated in the release. "Multiple witnesses told officers the suspect was upstairs," she added.

The police spotted Tian, who was later identified, entering a second-floor bedroom. He soon "complied with police commands to exit the bedroom and could be seen with blood on his hands and feet, in addition to observing a bloody pair of shorts on the bed behind him," the DA said.

Through a translator, Tian spoke with investigators and detailed the bloody assault.

While in his bedroom, Tian confronted the victim because "the victim had been giving him a hard time for almost a week and he could not take it anymore" so the two men began to fight, he explained to the police.

At some point, he went to the kitchen for a knife, and as the fight escalated he allegedly began striking the other man with the back of the knife. "The knife was described by police as a meat cleaver with a wooden handle," according to the DA.

Soon Tian started to stab the man and continued to stab him multiple times, as detailed in the release.

Liwu Tian has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, criminal attempt, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, the DA explained and court records confirmed.

Although the status of the victim was not released by the DA and an additional charge on Tian's court docket alludes that he did not survive the attack, as the charge is "Criminal Homicide."

Tian was denied bail as there were "no conditions to reasonably assure appearance and safety of community," as determined by Magisterial District Judge Chris Flanigan during his 9:30 arraignment, court records show.

Tian is scheduled to appear for his preliminary hearing before Judge Flanigan at 1 p.m. on Aug. 24, according to the docket.

