Man Masturbating In Front Of Children At Elementary School In Chambersburg Filmed: State Police

Michael Anthony Robert Moats was with a group of children at St. Thomas Elementary School when stepped away from the group — exposed his genitals and masturbated around 7:15 p.m. on July 30, 2023, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

He then was approached by a child in the group, and stopped, but when four other children approached him, he spoke with them and then began masturbating again — as they watched, the police stated in the court documents.

All of the children involved were under the age of 13, according to the criminal complaint.

The entire incident was captured on the elementary school's surveillance cameras, and it was the school that reported the incident to the Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Moats has been charged with unlawful contact with minors (sexual offenses), unlawful contact with minor (open lewdness). indecent assault (without cons of other), indecent assault of persons less than 16 years of age, indecent assault of person less than 13 years of age, indecent exposure, and open lewdness, the police said and court documents confirmed.

He has been held in the Franklin County Jail on $50,000 in bail, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Jody C. Eyer at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 8.

