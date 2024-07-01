Mostly Cloudy 66°

SHARE

Man 'Killed' Walking To Mailbox, Pennsylvania State Police Say

A 59-year-old man was struck dead walking to his mailbox on Friday, according to a release by the Pennsylvania State Police on Monday, July 1. 

The mailbox Troy A. Truax was walking to when he was killed, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.&nbsp;

The mailbox Troy A. Truax was walking to when he was killed, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Troy A. Truax of Waynesboro was in the area of 8556 Hades Church Road, Antrim Township when he was struck by a 2015 Ford driven by Thomas M. Michalsky, 25, of Greencastle, PSP Chambersburg Trooper Antoniette Cross detailed in the release.

Michalsky was unharmed but Truax "was killed as a result of the crash" at 2:21 p.m. on Friday, June 28, as stated in the release

He is survived by his brother, step-sisters, and many nieces and nephews, according to his mother's obituary

No charges have been filed as of Monday morning. 

to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE