Man 'Killed' Walking To Mailbox, Pennsylvania State Police Say

Troy A. Truax of Waynesboro was in the area of 8556 Hades Church Road, Antrim Township when he was struck by a 2015 Ford driven by Thomas M. Michalsky, 25, of Greencastle, PSP Chambersburg Trooper Antoniette Cross detailed in the release.

Michalsky was unharmed but Truax "was killed as a result of the crash" at 2:21 p.m. on Friday, June 28, as stated in the release

He is survived by his brother, step-sisters, and many nieces and nephews, according to his mother's obituary.

No charges have been filed as of Monday morning.

