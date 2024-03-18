Lee Ann Galante was letting her dog out of the backdoor of her home on Bellefield Drive, Butler Township at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, and unknown to her there were three cubs in a tree — that's when the mama bear attacked, as Daily Voice initially reported.

Galante suffered injuries to her head, neck, face, and arms, authorities explained. She was taken by Butler Ambulance Service to Butler Memorial Hospital.

Lee Ann sent us the following statement about her condition on March 18:

"Yes I’m back home. Had my nasal /sinus surgery last Tuesday. It’s a slow process. The staples r out of the back of my head but still swelling and sore… I go back to AGH tomorrow to have the splints taken out of my nose… I’m on a liquid diet because of the plates in my sinuses."

