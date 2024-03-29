Johnnie Harbold, 29 of Frenchville, Blair County, allegedly admitted to biting his family member at Altoona Alliance Church located at 3220 Pleasant Valley Boulevard, Altoona, Logan Township police explained in the release.

The 8-year-old girl suffered a visible bite mark with bruising on her face following the incident during the service on February 18, the Logan Township Police detailed in the release.

The girl told hospital staff that it felt like “something was eating my face off,” as stated in the affidavit.

The child later told authorities that Harbold had previously put soap in her mouth that made her mouth bleed, but it is unclear if the charges also pertain to those earlier incidents.

When Harbold was interviewed by police he admitted to biting the child, saying that he had “just lost control,” as stated in the affidavit.

The following charges were filed against Harbold on March 22, court records show:

Misdemeanor Simple Assault.

Misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of Children - When Parent, Guardian, or Other Commits the Offense.

Summary Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact.

His preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Matthew Dunio at 10 a.m. on April 25, according to his court docket.

