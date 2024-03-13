Infant Has 'Suspicious' Death On Pennsylvania Street: State Police

The infant was found unresponsive at the intersection of Lincoln Way West/PA Route 16 and South Second Street in McConnellsburg at 8:45 a.m. on March 11, State Trooper Jacob Rhymestine detailed in the release.

Immediate medical care was provided but the infant was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fulton County Coroner's Office, Rhymestine explained.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the death are unknown so a police investigation is ongoing. The situation is considered "suspicious" and the police encourage anyone with information to come forward.

If you have information about this infant's death, call PSP McConnellsburg at 717-485-3131.

