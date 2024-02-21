Carrie Lynn Frazier, 34 of the 300 block South Main Street in Chambersburg, is wanted for three counts each of endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors, area police explained on Feb. 21.

The charges stem from an incident on July 1, 2022. The details of this were not immediately available.

Frazier has a history of prostitution, conspiracy, theft, forgery, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, burglary, receiving stolen property, and felony criminal trespass, eight county court dockets from 2010 through 2017 detail.

She took an Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition for the prostitution charge but served prison time for the rest of the charges, which were mainly from 2012. She was sentenced to serve a maximum of 12 years of confinement, but appears to have served somewhere between 187 days and 3 and a half years, these exact details are not immediately clear on her court dockets.

She also has an active case for drug possession, according to a 2023 docket.

Daily Voice has reached out to officials for more information.

Anyone with knowledge of Frazier's location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Dept. or leave a tip by clicking here.

