Emergency crews were called to the "fire department incident" at Johnson Controls located at 100 Cumberland Valley Avenue in Waynesboro at 7:23 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers in Franklin County.

"An air chamber rupture," was also reported to the police. They added that the incident is contained to the facility.

No coroner had been called as of 9 a.m.

The exact number of people injured and the extent of their injuries is unknown at the time of publishing.

Daily Voice has reached out to OSHA, Johnson Controls Inc., and local officials for more information.

This is a developing situation so check back here for updates.

